Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia lands Daniels. The coaching staff made it clear that they wanted to allow the three young signal callers on the roster the opportunity to battle things out in the spring before making any decisions on a veteran arm. With only a week left of spring, the answer to whether a veteran was needed is now apparent as the program landed former five-star quarterback JT Daniels.

Daniels was one of the most highly sought-after players in the transfer portal and brings not only significant arm talent but experience at power five programs. He spent two seasons at USC and then two more at Georgia where he threw for 4,840 yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 65-percent of his passes over his 21-games of action.

The one thing holding him back has been injuries at various times in his career, but the talent has been obvious during his time at both programs. That made the veteran quarterback a priority for many programs including West Virginia. Things ultimately came down to the Mountaineers, Missouri and Oregon State and he visited each before ultimately selecting the Big 12 Conference program.