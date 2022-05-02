Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Mountaineers make it through the week for now. The cutoff to receive the one-year exemption to transfer was May 1 and West Virginia made it out of the week relatively unscathed. Yes, there were some departures such as walk-on running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson and wide receiver Todd Simmons but overall it was relatively quiet.

That’s a good when thing when you consider that West Virginia has had 21 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since Aug. 1. That isn’t the most in the country, but it places the Mountaineers around the top ten although to be fair there are 35 power five programs with at least 15 exiting players.

Still, for the topic of conversation this has become in Morgantown it was nice to see things pass without a series of major hiccups. The message from the coaching staff and the players alike has been on the developing team chemistry within the walls of the Puskar Center and perhaps the most recent departures will be the last of the major ones for the foreseeable future?