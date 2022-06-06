Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—A big weekend in recruiting. West Virginia came into this weekend with a total of seven commitments and left with some major developments on that front.

The Mountaineers elevated their recruiting class to No. 15 nationally with the highest average star ranking in the Rivals.com internet era at 3.38 after the pledge of Camden (N.J.) pass rusher James Heard. Heard was one of the top rated players left on the board for the Big 12 Conference program and gives the program another major piece.

It was an official visit weekend that included four uncommitted prospects heading into the visits with Heard along with Covington (Ga.) Newton 2023 defensive tackle Justin Benton, Charleston (W.Va.) George Washington 2023 offensive lineman Layth Ghannam and Niceville (Fla.) 2023 cornerback Jayden Sheppard.