Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia continues recent recruiting roll. The Mountaineers landed another major piece to the 2023 recruiting class over the weekend with the pledge of Covington (Ga.) Newton 2023 defensive tackle Justin Benton.
The high-level three-star prospect became a major focus for the Mountaineers in the 2023 class and the coaching staff was able to get him on campus for a visit during the June 3-5 weekend. That trip thrust the Big 12 Conference program up his list of options and made the Mountaineers the leader in the clubhouse for his services.
Now, at first Benton’s plan was to wait the process out a little bit but when you know you know so the talented interior lineman made the call to head coach Neal Brown to offer his pledge.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
