Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia caps off a big weekend. One of the questions in this column last week was how does the last week of June official visits play out? Well, the answer is quite well thus far. The Mountaineers hosted 11 official visitors, 9 of which were not committed when they arrived on campus, and added a total of five new pledges to the program. That doesn’t include another pledge that has yet to be identified at the time of this being published. But six new commitments over a weekend is quite a feat.

Overall, the program added pledges from Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2023 athlete Tory Johnson, Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast 2023 defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln 2023 linebacker Ben Cutter, Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2023 athlete Noah Braham and Blairstown (N.J.) tight end William Dixon out of the uncommitted prospects on campus.