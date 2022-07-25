Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia hits on enrollment. Head coach Neal Brown has signed three full recruiting classes during his time at West Virginia and continues to showcase a strong percentage when it comes to enrollment. With junior college defensive back Jaylon Shelton enrolling late this past week that makes it a 100-percent success rate with getting those guys that the program has signed on campus.

The only remaining holdover from the group would be tight end Will Dixon but he reclassified from the 2023 class and is set to enroll with the team before the start of fall camp. That gives the Mountaineers a key success rate when it comes to actually getting those players that ink with the program to Morgantown over the past three years. That isn't the entire piece, but a piece it certainly is.