Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Camp viewing is wrapped up. Media was given access to five different practice sessions throughout the course of fall camp and unless there is another window opened that has come and gone. I for one am appreciative for the opportunity to get to observe practice especially with so many schools limiting that access.

Those sessions, including one for an entire practice, were certainly informative. And while the total amount of snaps in 11-on-11 were limited to a few at best and those were asked to stay out of reporting, there were some things you could glean from what unfolded on the field.

Granted, there was no scrimmage access and things were kept vanilla at times but here are some thoughts on what I saw unfold in those windows.