1—A new low. Even the most pessimistic of outlooks wouldn’t have had this West Virginia team sitting at 3-6 and now 1-5 in the Big 12 with only three games left to play. It’s been a roller coaster at times this season with ups splashed between the downs but there wasn’t many positives that could be taken away from the 31-14 loss to Iowa State. Yes, the defense had some bright spots and played well holding the Cyclones to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter but things even unraveled there late.

That isn’t solely on the backs of that unit considering that the offense couldn’t generate anything for large stretches of this game but the final numbers aren’t as appealing after allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers now must try to win all three of their final regular season games in order to achieve bowl eligibility, which fair or not is a standard that needed to be met. Yes, this coaching staff has dealt with a tremendous amount of injuries and other issues but every staff in the nation has to overcome those issues during the course of a year so it isn’t an acceptable excuse.