1—West Virginia finally gets Oklahoma. Nine games, nine losses for the West Virginia football program since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2022. Well, that streak is now over after the Mountaineers were able to grind-out a gutsy 23-20 victory over the Sooners in a rain-filled contest in Morgantown.

The win was the carrot that head coach Neal Brown dangled all week to his team as an incentive to do something that no West Virginia football team has done in Big 12 play. That proved to be critical as the players in the locker room were cognizant as a way for them to be remembered for something after a difficult year.

This certainly isn't close to the best Oklahoma team that the Mountaineers have played during that span and it in reality it is likely the worst but it is a major win for a number of reasons. Getting this win given what all has unfolded this year is a massive shift in momentum for the program after how difficult things had gotten following the loss to Iowa State which sent the Mountaineers tumbling to last in the league.



