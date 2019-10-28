1—The climb exists in recruiting, too. West Virginia has 12 commitments in the 2019 class with junior college linebacker S.L. McCall out of the picture so realistically there is around 10 spots left to address whatever needs that this football team has going into next season. As you can see, that’s not a lot of space to fix a myriad of problems for the Mountaineers heading into 2020.

The good news, is that some of the young players are going to grow up and get better but there are still going to be needs that have to be addressed outside of the current makeup of the team. That could lead one to believe that perhaps Neal Brown and company could look to go heavy from the junior college and transfer ranks to satisfy that concern but it seems that overall the plan remains unchanged.

Brown wants to build his program largely through high school prospects and while you will see a few more junior college additions on top of the two already in the class, there isn’t expected to be a whole sale in that regard as you had seen under Dana Holgorsen in the past. I, for one, believe that it is the right approach when it comes to building a program over time as you’ll be able to get players in and have them for multiple seasons as they develop instead of one or two.

But you will need an influx at certain spots to address major needs such as offensive tackle, on the defensive line and in the defensive backfield. It’s very likely that you see a couple more junior college players split between those spots but big picture the coaches want to attract and develop high school prospects.