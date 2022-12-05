1—West Virginia has a new athletic director. It took only 16 days from the time the school parted ways with Shane Lyons. That’s just a little over two weeks to vet the candidates, hold an interview process and make a hire but West Virginia has a new athletic director in Wren Baker.

Baker comes to Morgantown from North Texas where he is well respected marketer and promoter and fits the needs of what the Mountaineers wanted to find in the athletic director position. He will bring a fresh perspective after eight years with Lyons and could provide a jolt for the athletic programs.

Baker has served as the Vice President/Director of Athletics at North Texas since 2016 and has had tremendous success in his role with the Mean Green.