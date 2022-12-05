News More News
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers have their new athletic director.

1—West Virginia has a new athletic director. It took only 16 days from the time the school parted ways with Shane Lyons. That’s just a little over two weeks to vet the candidates, hold an interview process and make a hire but West Virginia has a new athletic director in Wren Baker.

Baker comes to Morgantown from North Texas where he is well respected marketer and promoter and fits the needs of what the Mountaineers wanted to find in the athletic director position. He will bring a fresh perspective after eight years with Lyons and could provide a jolt for the athletic programs.

Baker has served as the Vice President/Director of Athletics at North Texas since 2016 and has had tremendous success in his role with the Mean Green.

