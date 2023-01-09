1—West Virginia has their backs against the wall. A season that was once filled with plenty of promise is now teetering after the Mountaineers fell to 0-3 in the Big 12. After being ranked as high as No. 24 in the AP Poll, West Virginia has dropped three consecutive games and had opportunities to win two of those three.

The road games at Kansas State and Oklahoma State were lost late, but the most recent disappointment at home against Kansas was never close. This team is struggling right now and in a league as difficult as this the losses can pile up quickly.

West Virginia will host Baylor next and while a loss wouldn't end the season it would really stack the deck against the Mountaineers moving forward.