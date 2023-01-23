1—Streak broken, but another missed opportunity. After losing five consecutive games, West Virginia was able to finally get back in the win column by beating TCU at home in a game that had some familiar elements down the stretch with the Mountaineers struggling. However, this time the program was able to overcome those and slam the door on the Horned Frogs for a much needed win.

It was supposed to be the start of a possible shift for this team and with three of the next four at home and that one road game being at Texas Tech, who had yet to get a Big 12 win there was certainly optimism in the air.

Well, turns out that TCU game might have been a one off. The program finished strong in that one but the same can't be said for the next contest as West Virginia had multiple chances to either make a run or close out Texas but couldn't get it done.