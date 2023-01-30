1—West Virginia has a good week. The Mountaineers entered last week at 11-8 overall and projected outside of the NCAA Tournament Field. Well, it goes to show what a difference a week can make.

West Virginia knocked off Texas Tech on the road by double digits, snapping a 12-game Big 12 road losing streak that extended back to 2021, and then followed that up by holding on to beat No. 15 Auburn at home 80-77. The result?

The Mountaineers took significant strides in the expectations and possibilities for this team for the rest of the season.