1–West Virginia has a big week ahead. The Mountaineers are coming off a solid stretch of basketball to move them to 15-10 on the season and 4-8 in the Big 12. This past week was strong despite the 1-1 record as West Virginia scored a major win at home over Iowa State to push them up the seed line before falling at Texas.

There is no shame in falling on the road to the Longhorns although the Mountaineers did themselves little favors with how they played in the first half digging themselves a 20-point hole in the first half and failing to overcome the deficit.

That makes this week significant for a lot of reasons for this West Virginia basketball team. Over the next three games, the Mountaineers will travel to Baylor tonight before hosting Texas Tech and Oklahoma State over the next calendar week.