1—A bad loss. Texas Tech is playing some of their best basketball of the season, but that doesn't excuse West Virginia not being able to take care of business with their NCAA Tournament chances essentially on the line. The Mountaineers fell 78-72 at home despite leading by as many as eight points in the second half to the Red Raiders.

It's the first bad loss of the season for the Mountaineers as the program had dealt with 11 losses on the year but each were of the quadrant one variety. This is a back breaker in many respects as it leaves West Virginia 15-12 and 4-10 in the league with just four regular season games left on the schedule.

Yes, the computers love West Virginia this season but it doesn't matter if you can't find a way to win basketball games. And that just isn't happening consistently enough.