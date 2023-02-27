WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—The pathway is clear. West Virginia wants to find their way back into the NCAA Tournament after what unfolded last season. That much is clear.
The path to the tournament also is pretty clear at this stage as at 16-13, 5-11 in the Big 12 Conference the Mountaineers are going to have to win down the stretch to get into the field. The numbers certainly play nice for West Virginia at this stage with an impressive NET ranking and the strength of schedule to justify it.
But in the end it comes down to wins. What is the cutoff? That isn't clear but one thing that certainly is at this stage is that 16 wins isn't going to be enough.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.