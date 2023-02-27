1—The pathway is clear. West Virginia wants to find their way back into the NCAA Tournament after what unfolded last season. That much is clear.

The path to the tournament also is pretty clear at this stage as at 16-13, 5-11 in the Big 12 Conference the Mountaineers are going to have to win down the stretch to get into the field. The numbers certainly play nice for West Virginia at this stage with an impressive NET ranking and the strength of schedule to justify it.

But in the end it comes down to wins. What is the cutoff? That isn't clear but one thing that certainly is at this stage is that 16 wins isn't going to be enough.