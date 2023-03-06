1—The scene is set. There were plenty of scenarios in play for West Virginia entering the final weekend of the regular season but now the Mountaineers understand the path in front of them. The Mountaineers now sit at 18-13, 7-11 overall in the Big 12 and has all but cemented their spot in the NCAA Tournament but has more goals ahead.

After what unfolded across the league schedule, the program sits in the No. 8 slot for a Big 12 Conference Tournament that should be as competitive as any in recent history.

There is no question that by all metrics available the Big 12 Conference has been the most challenging and deepest league in the country. That’s especially true when you look at how the ten teams performed in the non-conference portion of the schedule.