1—West Virginia is back in the NCAA Tournament. After a year off, the Mountaineers are back into the Big Dance with a matchup set with No. 8 Maryland in the first round of the South Region. That will put West Virginia against a Terrapins team that finished the year 21-12 and in a Thursday meeting in Birmingham.

If West Virginia can advance past that game No. 1 overall seed Alabama likely awaits just ahead in a Saturday matchup in the region.

It isn't necessarily an easy draw for the Mountaineers but considering where they were seeded it never was going to be. Still, it gives the West Virginia basketball program a matchup against a regional rival that is actually slotted further down in the NET than the Mountaineers are at the moment. That's because West Virginia is at No. 24 and the Terrapins are at No. 31 and have gone just 3-10 in quadrant one games.