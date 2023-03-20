1—Basketball season is over. Well, not necessarily for everybody but at least in Morgantown basketball is on break until next fall.

West Virginia entered into the NCAA Tournament winning four of their last six games and having hopes of possibly making some major noise on their way to a run. But in reality, the stay was rather short as the No. 9 Mountaineers were bounced by No. 8 Maryland in the first round of the South Regional bracket.

It was a game that was every bit as frustrating as it was thrilling as many of the same issues that have plagued this team throughout the year cropped up at various times.