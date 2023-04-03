1—First major roster move in place. West Virginia is on a quest to rebuild the Mountaineers basketball roster and while there have been some newsworthy items thus far with adding Manhattan transfer guard Omar Silverio and Jamel King entering the transfer portal the biggest splash yet came this past week.

That was the news that Jose Perez would indeed use his final season of eligibility and would be doing it in Morgantown. Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Jaspers during the 2021 season and was named the MAAC Pre-Season Player of the Year in the process prior to transferring.

It goes without saying that keeping Perez on the roster was critical in the sense that he has already spent a year with the program becoming acclimated and is proven experienced guard that has already done it at the division one level.