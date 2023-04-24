1—Spring football in the books. West Virginia wrapped up the 15-allotted practices this spring with the annual Gold-Blue game which was won by the Gold 56-51.

it was a relatively quiet spring overall with only three open practice sessions that media could observe on top of the conclusion in the spring game. Despite the fact that the Mountaineers have an ongoing quarterback battle, are changing the way that the offense is ran and looking at some possible moves on defense it just felt under the radar compared to some previous years since I've been on the beat.

That's not to say there weren't some exciting parts, as fans were able to see the improvements that redshirt junior Garrett Greene has made at the position and also get their first extended look at Nicco Marchiol.