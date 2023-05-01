Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–West Virginia adds another major roster piece. Just when you thought this transfer portal season couldn't possibly get better for the West Virginia basketball program it did when Montana State wing RaeQuan Battle committed to the program.
Battle, 6-foot-5, was one of the best available two-guard options on the market and the Mountaineers were able to leapfrog a number of high level suitors. That list included UCLA, Arizona, Kansas, St. John's, Texas, Oklahoma and many more.
Like several of the other major additions this off-season, the Mountaineers were aggressive in their pursuit of Battle and were able to get him to campus for an official visit from April 22-24. It didn't result in immediate gratification, but a few days later Battle ended any suspense by announcing his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program.
