1—West Virginia holds most of the roster. The Mountaineers have experienced a total of 19 scholarship players this off-season with 15 of those during the early window and then only 4 in the late. Three of those were considered minor losses in reserve pieces such as defensive back Jaylon Shelton, defensive back Caleb Coleman and bandit linebacker Aric Burton. But the fourth in redshirt junior running back Tony Mathis certainly stung not only from a depth but experience standpoint.

Some of the departures between the two portal windows are defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson (LSU), wide receiver Kaden Prather (Maryland), cornerback Charles Woods (SMU), edge rusher Lanell Carr (Indiana), tight end Mike O'Laughlin (Houston), quarterback JT Daniels (Rice) and of course Mathis. The rest of the group was constructed primarily of reserve or young players that had yet to make any impact.