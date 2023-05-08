News More News
football

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

The West Virginia Mountaineers weren't hit hard in the second transfer portal window.

1—West Virginia holds most of the roster. The Mountaineers have experienced a total of 19 scholarship players this off-season with 15 of those during the early window and then only 4 in the late. Three of those were considered minor losses in reserve pieces such as defensive back Jaylon Shelton, defensive back Caleb Coleman and bandit linebacker Aric Burton. But the fourth in redshirt junior running back Tony Mathis certainly stung not only from a depth but experience standpoint.

Some of the departures between the two portal windows are defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson (LSU), wide receiver Kaden Prather (Maryland), cornerback Charles Woods (SMU), edge rusher Lanell Carr (Indiana), tight end Mike O'Laughlin (Houston), quarterback JT Daniels (Rice) and of course Mathis. The rest of the group was constructed primarily of reserve or young players that had yet to make any impact.

