1—Nobody said it’d be easy. Of all the games this year, there’s little doubt that the 38-17 home face-plant against Texas Tech is the most disappointing by far. There were signs of growth from the team on the road against Baylor in an inspired effort especially considering the overabundance of youth and mounting injuries, but as is the case with younger teams that wasn’t carried over as the Red Raiders were up 35-10 before those inside Mountaineer Field could really even get their seats warm.

The Mountaineers defense allowed touchdowns on the first five possessions, four of those drives traveled at least 70-yards in the process while the offense failed to maintain or finish drives. In a battle of 3-5 teams, one certainly looked like it didn’t belong on this early November day and it wasn’t the visitors. For as big of a gut punch this was to momentum for the program and the possibility of a bowl game, sometimes you’re simply going to have days like this. The offense continues to struggle from playing so many young players as 13 of the 21 players that played snaps on that side of the ball were either freshman or sophomores and defensively that total was 9 of the 21 that saw action.