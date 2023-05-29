1–Summer official visits ready to begin. Well, summer official visits are here for the football program and the Mountaineers are set to bring a number of talented prospects to campus over the next several weeks. But the first weekend will bring some of the key targets on the board for West Virginia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Expect West Virginia to welcome bigger groups to campus this year as the plan for now is to host two official visit weekends in the first two weeks of the month instead of three. That means more prospects, but less time dedicated to another weekend.



