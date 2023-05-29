WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–Summer official visits ready to begin. Well, summer official visits are here for the football program and the Mountaineers are set to bring a number of talented prospects to campus over the next several weeks. But the first weekend will bring some of the key targets on the board for West Virginia in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Expect West Virginia to welcome bigger groups to campus this year as the plan for now is to host two official visit weekends in the first two weeks of the month instead of three. That means more prospects, but less time dedicated to another weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.