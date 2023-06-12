1–Commitments! I've been consistent that June would bring forth some commitments for the football program in this column and on the message board and that has been the case with the Mountaineers making some noise on the recruiting trail.

West Virginia entered into the week with three commitments in the 2024 recruiting class and the program has doubled that total after Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 defensive end Elijah Kinsler all announce for the football program.

It's a good start to the build of the 2024 class for West Virginia as each of those players were high on the board for the program.