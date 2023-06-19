1—The end of an era. For the second time in six weeks, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was at the forefront of news across the college basketball landscape. And it wasn't the kind you want to be mentioned with either.

And ultimately this time it cost him his job after resigning following the events.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh after his black SUV was in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire, according to Pittsburgh Police Reports.

After receiving instructions from officers on how to best move the vehicle and those proved difficult, officers spoke to Huggins and suspected he was intoxicated. Standard field sobriety tests were then conducted, which he failed and he was placed in custody.