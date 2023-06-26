1—Eilert tabbed as interim. An intense eight-day process ended with West Virginia ending up where they likely should from the start. Assistant Josh Eilert was tabbed as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season which should keep the remaining staff in-tact and go a long way toward doing the same with the roster.

Eilert has worked with the basketball program for the past 15-seasons where he has served in a number of roles. He handled a wide variety of duties, including directing WVU’s wing and post players, on- and off-campus recruiting, on-court scouting, opponent scouting, film preparation, scheduling, coordinated the day-to-day internal operations of the basketball program, travel arrangements, camps, film exchange, fundraising and other special projects. So there's a lot of experience there.