WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia, Bob Huggins trading barbs back and forth. Bob Huggins eventual departure from West Virginia was never going to be easy. But that was expected to be for very different reasons.
Huggins, who coached the program for 16 seasons, is a beloved figure throughout the state and the college basketball world with 935 career wins and being selected as a member of the Hall of Fame.
He led the Mountaineers to a 345-203 record including 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament with a Final Four and five trips to the Sweet 16. The 2010 Big East Championship Game and what unfolded afterwards including Huggins famous line “this is very special for me because it’s West Virginia,” will forever live in the memory of those that follow the program.
