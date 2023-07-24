1–Roster construction continues. West Virginia had a big week when it came to reconstructing the roster with several key additions.

Guard Jose Perez jumped back into the fold and exited the transfer portal after entertaining opportunities from Michigan and Gonzaga. It is a key addition for a number of reasons in large part because Perez has been with the program and has a strong relationship with the rest of the program.

It goes without saying that adding a guard that averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game when he last suited up for Manhattan is a major addition. It looked at times as if Perez might go elsewhere, but the Mountaineers won the battle.