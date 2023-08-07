1–Decisions aren't coming soon. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown understands that some of his positions are set coming into the season and no amount of ribbing and pushing is going to change it. For example, Zach Frazier is going to be the starting center and Wyatt Milum at left tackle when the season opens at Penn State.

However, there are some very interesting battles in other spots that haven't come close to resolution as well as critical backup spots on the roster. And those are every bit as important when it comes to putting together what the 2023 team is going to look like.

The Mountaineers need to find players at spots like WILL linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and several other spots as well as sorting out what the backups and eventual travel roster could be for this team. However, don't expect a quick decision on those in the near future as Brown wants to provide some time for those to sort out.

The plan at this stage is for West Virginia to use the first two scrimmages in order to try to sort out where players are going to fit into the depth chart. That doesn't mean it can't happen before at some positions, but actual decisions won't be made until later.



