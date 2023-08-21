1–West Virginia wraps up the hard part. Fall camp hit its peak in terms of the intensity level with the second scrimmage wrapping up over the weekend. The focus of the week was to go hard and physical each day with that second scrimmage serving as a key battleground for some of the remaining position battles on the roster.

At the last open practice of fall camp Friday, it was evident that we had reached the climax of a physical week of action as various players were donning a rainbow assortment of jerseys to indicate they were limited or out with minor injuries. That isn't anything new but was a showing of how intense the practices have been.

In my limited viewing this fall, I think several players caught my attention with their play on each side of the ball and while that isn't any indication that a large role awaits them given it's just a snapshot of the totality of the practices it's certainly worth mentioning.



