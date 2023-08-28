1–West Virginia has a starting quarterback. It's officially stage 7 of the off-season for all of those who celebrate. Head coach Neal Brown made it clear that while a decision could be made prior to the start of the season on the most important spot on the field, the Mountaineers didn't have any plans for an announcement. And true to his word, Brown made it clear that he does indeed know which quarterback is going to get the start against Penn State but has yet to make that choice known.

Ultimately the decision-making process, came down to just that -- decision making and accuracy with the football. The two battling it out for the position had been redshirt junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol and Brown made it clear that one of them made the decision with their play over a period of time.

It's been one of the biggest unanswered questions about this football team dating back to the spring and while it might not publicly leak from the coaching staff there are some hints to read into the situation to see which way this was leaning.