1—Football roster movement! Well this was quite a week for the West Virginia football team when it comes to the roster. There were three departures to the transfer portal, two of which were projected to be starters, in Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts. Those two make eight total departures to the transfer portal since head coach Neal Brown assumed the role of head coach in Morgantown.

That number might seem high but considering schools that haven’t undergone a coaching change have more such as Virginia Tech with 15 players in the portal and Penn State with 12 players in the portal it helps put things into perspective. It’s been hashed out as well but some of these couldn’t have been prevented it was just a situation that Brown and his coaches stepped into when arriving on campus.