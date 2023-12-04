1–Bowl destination set. Just like we all predicted, West Virginia will travel to Charlotte to take on North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Obviously there is some sarcasm there, considering that bowl game isn't even part of the Big 12 lineup but after the SEC didn't have enough teams to fill their slots it led to some old fashioned trading.

That sends the Mountaineers back to Charlotte where they will be playing for the third time and the second time against the Tar Heels. It's the first appearance for West Virginia in the game since 2008 where the program ironically beat North Carolina 31-30 in what was then the Meineke Car Care Bowl. The first trip to the game which was then known as the Continental Tire Bowl which was a 48-22 loss to Virginia.

On the surface this is a much better result than what could have been for West Virginia playing a 8-4 Tar Heels team that as plenty of firepower on offense especially if quarterback Drake Maye does indeed play in the contest.