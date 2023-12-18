1–Bowl game rosters situation taking shape. West Virginia is going to be down several players either due to injury or entering the transfer portal prior to the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The two biggest names on the sideline for West Virginia will be center Zach Frazier and running back CJ Donaldson who both will miss the game due to injury. The decision on Donaldson was one that Brown felt was in his best interest to get surgery to prepare for the off-season to further develop.

The program also will be down a few players that entered the transfer portal and that list includes names such as defensive lineman Mike Lockhart, safety Hershey McLaurin and a number of other role players on the roster.