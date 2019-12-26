1—A strong close. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown thought that the Mountaineers were positioned for a strong close on the recruiting trail and that’s exactly what unfolded. The program added six commitments in the month of December including a signing day that ended with the additions of big-time prospects such as Canadian defensive end Akheem Mesidor and Georgia wide receiver Sam Brown.

What made those even more special was the fact that both of those prospects were in high demand and visited other schools the final weekend before the signing period began and the Mountaineers were able to hold on and secure their signatures. For Mesidor, the program hosted him on his first official visit in June before taking other stops at UCLA, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Pittsburgh where he wrapped things up and ultimately picked West Virginia after not visiting for six months.

For Brown, it was a late push with offers from Georgia, Florida and Mississippi, as he spent his final weekend in Gainesville but shocked the recruiting world by selecting the Mountaineers as his college destination largely on the backs of the relationships he built with the coaches.