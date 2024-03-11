1–Neal Brown, West Virginia agree to an extension. The whispers of an extension for Neal Brown have come to fruition with the schools announcing that the sixth-year head football coach had agreed to an additional year.

The contract now will keep Brown under contract for the next four seasons, which would be through the 2027 campaign. But why an extension and why now?

Well, this is a move that benefits the school and Brown. For the head coach, it provides another year of security atop the program while lowering the amount he would owe if he decided to take another job and the school a low-risk extension that also will benefit from a financial perspective.