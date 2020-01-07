Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—West Virginia now needs two assistant coaches. Neal Brown had hoped to keep his first coaching staff in-tact heading into year two, but that isn’t going to be happening. First, outside wide receivers coach Xavier Dye took the same post at South Florida. It’s a move that made sense when you consider the ties that Dye had with new head coach Jeff Scott after playing and then coaching for him during his time at Clemson. Lateral moves are not ideal, but you can live with it knowing that.
Then inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler elected to take a promotion in responsibility to take the defensive coordinator job at Old Dominion. Seiler is an up and comer in the coaching ranks and it didn’t take long for somebody to offer him a bigger role and back to being a coordinator at this level. He served in the position at Kansas State and with his connection to Ricky Rahne it made the move from a power five job to a coordinator at a group of five school one that he thought was in his best interest.
