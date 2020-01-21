1—One game, a season does not make. West Virginia was quite frankly embarrassed on the road at Kansas State over the weekend. A team that had been the opposite of what it was last season, seemingly reverted overnight with a lack of effort on both ends and a terrible display of basketball leading to a stunning loss to a previously winless team in Big 12 Conference play. Yes, it was on the road and those aren’t the easiest games to navigate in a league this competitive. Yes, bad games happen. But after a 15-21 season a year ago, there was clearly a reason to pause after allowing the Wildcats to shoot 59-percent from the field and 50-percent from three while looking lifeless on both ends. Bob Huggins described it as his team simply not being ready to play and it was apparent to anybody watching it.

Had last season not happened, it would have been easy to brush the effort off as nothing more than one out of 30-plus games that was the perfect malevolent storm. But because of that, what happened next was going to be critical for a team that could be classified as one of the true surprises of college basketball.

Turns out all that hand wringing was seemingly for no reason as the Mountaineers followed up their lowest point of the 2020 campaign, with their highest. West Virginia didn’t just beat Texas, Huggins club demolished them.