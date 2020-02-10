1—Attitude adjustment. West Virginia lost to Oklahoma and for the most part it was many of the same issues which has plagued this team on the road of late. The Mountaineers missed 19 layup attempts, couldn’t stop straight line drives, allowed the Sooners to shoot 45-percent and 7-15 from deep and simply couldn’t make a shot. That’s happened before and while concerning is not necessarily unfixable. But what head coach Bob Huggins described after the game potentially could be.

Huggins made it clear that his team was “not the same guys,” that had navigated the early portion of the schedule. They had stopped coming to practice to get up shots an hour before in masses and now that had been trimmed down to only one or two players. The veteran head coach cited that earlier in the year when he talked to his team all eyes were on him at all time, now that isn’t the case.

“I tried to talk to them about it, they’re not the same guys. Before when I talked, I had every eye on me. Now, I don’t,” Huggins said.

That is a direct reflection in the attitude of the team and it’s not something that Huggins believes he can wave a magic wand and fix. It’s the same type of attitude that drew the ire of Huggins after his team sleepwalked through the second half of the win over Iowa State.