1—West Virginia has filled its coaching staff again. For the second, and hopefully last, time this off-season head coach Neal Brown has filled any vacancies on the coaching staff. This time, it was former Western Michigan safeties coach Dontae Wright that was tabbed for the post. A young, albeit experienced, choice, Wright has both defensive coordinator and special teams roles under his belt in his previous coaching stops. Defined as a “high energy and engaged,” assistant by those that have covered him in past stints, Wright should step in immediately as a quality replacement for the man he is replacing in Al Pogue. When discussing his appointment to the position, Brown himself mentioned his potential as an assistant which is an exciting word to hear considering how the head man has operated.

Wright will slide over from safeties, although he has experience at most positions, to outside linebackers which means he will be charged with handling the WILL and SPEAR positions in the scheme. That will be a combination of a traditional linebacker role, as well as the hybrid safety position making it a good fit considering his background in the backend. The fact that West Virginia was able to bring Wright in at essentially a $50,000 discount from Pogue with a base salary of $175,000, also is a bonus as he will be a young hungry coach that is looking to prove himself in a lot of areas.