1—Camp season brings commitments! West Virginia entered camp season with four commitments in the 2020 class and now exits the June portion with nine known pledges and another that has yet to make his college selection known. There are several other targets that could be making their college choices in the coming weeks during the dead period adding even more prospects to the group in the near future.

It wasn't just commitments either as West Virginia landed pledges from some of their top targets on the board such as offensive lineman Chris Mayo.

The Mountaineers have taken full advantage of the camp season earning commitments directly from two players that camped in Morgantown in Jairo Faverus and David Okoli and another that the coaches saw at a satellite camp in Lanell Carr. That’s an important element in the process of sorting out players to add to the class in order for the coaches to eyeball them in person and make evaluations.