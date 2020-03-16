1—The day West Virginia sports stood still. Right now we’re at an almost unprecedented time in the modern era across the college sports landscape with the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament, football spring practice on hold, other spring sports such as baseball prematurely ending their seasons and all on-campus and off-campus recruiting halted until at least April 15 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a lot to deal with in a relatively short period of time as basically almost all live sports at every level has come to a standstill over trying to control the outbreak of the virus.

At West Virginia, the college basketball and baseball seasons are now over after the cancelations of the Big 12 Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and the rest of the season for Randy Mazey’s club. The finality of it all has still really sit in as a promising basketball team now will have no opportunity to see just how much madness March would bring. The baseball team fresh off hosting an NCAA regional, will have no opportunity to repeat the feat or see how this young club would develop.

The football program has yet to have the rest of spring practice outright canceled but things are on hold at least until March 29 and things are likely going to be on hiatus further than that as officials continue to monitor what is unfolding to help prevent the spread of the virus. While the spring game was set to be played, it’s fair to wonder if it will even happen at all at this stage of the process.