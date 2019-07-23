Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things we learned:
1—West Virginia set for final one-day camp of the summer. After four one-day camps in June, the annual 7-on-7 and big man event and several satellite camps, the Mountaineers will host the fifth and final one-day event of the summer in Morgantown Thursday. The Showtime Camp is set to bring a number of talented prospects to campus not only to compete in the event but to visit during the seven-day window that is open before the dead period goes back into effect for the month of August.
This camp will be important for a number of reasons but largely to get some of those prospects on campus that have been on the board but the coaches have yet to be able to see in person. Those evaluations in camp settings are what leads to decisions on whether the program could move forward with a recruit or possibly look in a different direction depending on how they perform.
