1—Visits on the sideline through June. Visits have been shut down since March 12 as college campuses across the country have been operating under a dead period. That period allows for contact over the phone or digitally but prevents any in-person contact between coaches and prospects. That has prevented any colleges, including West Virginia, from bringing any players to campus while it is in effect.

It was initially scheduled to be dead through April and was pushed up to the end of May but now that will stretch all throughout the month of June, too. The camp circuit was already sidelined throughout the month of June in Morgantown and now the NCAA has taken visits out of the equation as well. So what does this mean for the West Virginia football program?