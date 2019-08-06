1—West Virginia still doesn’t have a starting quarterback. It’s not as if I expected this to happen this early into fall camp but we’re four days, going on five into the festivities and we stand pretty much exactly where we did exiting the spring. The play of the position has been some good and some bad, but overall none of the challengers have been consistent enough to take the bull by the horns and win the job. Redshirt juniors Austin Kendall and Jack Allison remain the two most familiar with the what they need to do in the offense but that isn’t to say they haven’t had their own hurdles to clear. In open practices both have been impressive at times while lacking in others meaning that there is still quite a bit left to sort out if the battle is indeed down to those two.