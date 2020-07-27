WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia will have a new defensive coordinator. The Mountaineers have mutually separated from former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning after nearly a month-long investigation into allegations made by safety Kerry Martin over a series of insensitive actions. He had two years left on his contract at a value of $1,074,059 but the separation agreement from WVU calls for Koenning to be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months after the two parties had gone their separate ways.

There’s still a lot to unpack here and will be some quite some time, but long story short the Mountaineers will need somebody to handle the defensive coordinator role heading into 2020 just a little over a month prior to the start of a potential season. We can point to the track of transparency with the results of the investigation and other issues that raise an eyebrow, but the indisputable fact is that Koenning, and all of his experience on the defensive side, won’t be a part of this football team.

On the surface that is a significant loss on the field as Koenning demonstrated in 2019 when the defense was the biggest bright spot down the stretch. Even with mounting injuries, Koenning displayed the ability to adjust with his personnel around him using multiple different defenses to accomplish that.