WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia has a schedule. If this seems like déjà vu, it kind of is. This is the second time that the Mountaineers have had a 2020 schedule to prepare for after the Big 12 Conference elected to release a revised version to allow for more bye weeks and overall flexibility than the original model.

The fact we’re even discussing a schedule at this point is a major win considering that two power five leagues have already nixed things for the fall in the Big 10 and the Pac-12. However, the Big 12 elected to stand firm for the time being and while this doesn’t guarantee football will be played by any means it is exciting to look forward to what things could look like if we get to this point.